Video: Liverpool star slammed by pundit over this “selfish” incident vs Arsenal

Mohamed Salah has been criticised by pundit Gary Neville for a moment of selfishness for Liverpool against Arsenal last night.

See the video below as Salah took the ball off Reds ace Diogo Jota when he was in a good scoring position…

MORE: Terms agreed: Liverpool strike deal to re-sign promising forward

This was certainly not Salah’s finest moment, and it’s clear Neville was unimpressed with what he saw from the Egypt international.

During commentary duty for Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro, Neville hit out at Salah, saying: “That is the selfish part of his game. He’s thought, ‘you’re not having a goal already’ and taken it off of him. It was Jota’s ball.

“His greed is one of his great strengths but he should have left it for his mate. He was never going to get there.

“He [Jota] would have had a goal if it wasn’t for Salah. You can’t do that. As great a player as he is, he knows that’s not a great look.”

1 Comment

  1. Ainslee Hafeni says:
    September 29, 2020 at 8:05 am

    The gunners could be given more goals, luck Mo Salah selfish. like Lacca was unable see in the net, while Auba was dead wood the game. Rob was unable to stop Mane.

    Reply

