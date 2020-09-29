Mohamed Salah has been criticised by pundit Gary Neville for a moment of selfishness for Liverpool against Arsenal last night.

See the video below as Salah took the ball off Reds ace Diogo Jota when he was in a good scoring position…

How GREEDY & SELFISH can Salah be??? Puts his personal achievements before the teams pic.twitter.com/yOOPsKo1Ru — Carefree Eddy (@CFCEddy_) September 28, 2020

This was certainly not Salah’s finest moment, and it’s clear Neville was unimpressed with what he saw from the Egypt international.

During commentary duty for Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro, Neville hit out at Salah, saying: “That is the selfish part of his game. He’s thought, ‘you’re not having a goal already’ and taken it off of him. It was Jota’s ball.

“His greed is one of his great strengths but he should have left it for his mate. He was never going to get there.

“He [Jota] would have had a goal if it wasn’t for Salah. You can’t do that. As great a player as he is, he knows that’s not a great look.”