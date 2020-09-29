Menu

“Man management is pathetic” – These Chelsea fans lay into Frank Lampard after another disappointing result

It’s going to be fascinating to see how things go for Frank Lampard at Chelsea this season, because any manager trying to fit several new signings into a team needs time for everything to gel.

The problem is that he still needs some positive results to buy him that time, and Chelsea are infamously impatient when it comes to letting managers work things out.

He impressed a lot of people last year but there was no pressure due to the transfer ban, but now some serious money has been spent on the squad and there’s nowhere to hide anymore.

The 3 goal comeback against West Brom should’ve been a positive momentum swing and a victory over Spurs tonight would truly give them something to build from, but they couldn’t get the job done.

It’s only the Carabao Cup so it’s unlikely that anyone will really care at the end of the season, but things are starting to slide and it can be tough to turn these things around.

Plenty of the fans have started to turn on him in recent months, and it’s getting worse after the defeat tonight:

Lampard needs to be careful here because there are some high quality managers like Mauricio Pochettino and Max Allegri who are out of work and would probably jump at the chance to take the job, so he will need to turn things round quickly.

Roman Abramovich has never been afraid to make big decisions so Lampard’s legendary status at the club will only buy him so much time, and their next game against a pacey counter attacking side in Crystal Palace looks like a tough one.

A bad performance and result against Roy Hodgson’s men could result in some serious questions being asked about his future.

  1. si says:
    September 29, 2020 at 11:15 pm

    mistakes at the back again sort out defence get rid of deadwood and play striker as striker and not winger

