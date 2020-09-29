“Man management is pathetic” – These Chelsea fans lay into Frank Lampard after another disappointing result

It’s going to be fascinating to see how things go for Frank Lampard at Chelsea this season, because any manager trying to fit several new signings into a team needs time for everything to gel.

The problem is that he still needs some positive results to buy him that time, and Chelsea are infamously impatient when it comes to letting managers work things out.

He impressed a lot of people last year but there was no pressure due to the transfer ban, but now some serious money has been spent on the squad and there’s nowhere to hide anymore.

The 3 goal comeback against West Brom should’ve been a positive momentum swing and a victory over Spurs tonight would truly give them something to build from, but they couldn’t get the job done.

It’s only the Carabao Cup so it’s unlikely that anyone will really care at the end of the season, but things are starting to slide and it can be tough to turn these things around.

Plenty of the fans have started to turn on him in recent months, and it’s getting worse after the defeat tonight:

His man management is pathethic, the worst I’ve seen…Since 18/19 Mount has played more games than Messi and Cr7…the boy clearly needs a rest, he was gasping for breath and Lampard just stood there.

Lampard is the reason there is an agenda against Mount — Kunle (@rowland374) September 29, 2020

Not to frustrated with the ending result but Lampard does need to win on Saturday or he could be under some serious pressure — Fred (@CFCFred) September 29, 2020

I’m tired of Mason Mount and I’m tired of Frank Lampard — #FreeCHO (@lethalnabizzle) September 29, 2020

Lampard will be sacked by December if things continue the way they are going. — Eris Tid Victor (@eris_victor) September 29, 2020

Chelseafc is just too big for Lampard.. — VIC????R (@vicmor74) September 29, 2020

Please Sack Lampard. That dude is turning Chelsea to Mount FC — IOO (@IooChelsea) September 29, 2020

I am absolutely fuming right now. Lampard should shape up or ship out — KIPKOREAL ™ (@or__kelvin) September 29, 2020

Not a single midfielder has looked good for a while now, including Kante. I'm not sure when you clowns are going to realize it's about the way Lampard sets up the team & not individual quality. https://t.co/6KHnKZmcwo — RH (@Kovaholic) September 29, 2020

Lampard needs to be careful here because there are some high quality managers like Mauricio Pochettino and Max Allegri who are out of work and would probably jump at the chance to take the job, so he will need to turn things round quickly.

Roman Abramovich has never been afraid to make big decisions so Lampard’s legendary status at the club will only buy him so much time, and their next game against a pacey counter attacking side in Crystal Palace looks like a tough one.

A bad performance and result against Roy Hodgson’s men could result in some serious questions being asked about his future.