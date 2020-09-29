Menu

Man United boss Solskjaer aims brutal dig at Jose Mourinho and Spurs with cup comment

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not willing to let go of the feud with predecessor and current Spurs boss Jose Mourinho if the Norwegian’s latest comments are anything to go by.

The pair have clashed in the media before, with the war or wards reigniting last weekend when Solskjaer joked about Mourinho’s decision to inspect the goalposts before one of Spurs’ Europa League games.

Unsurprisingly, Mourinho hit back at his successor less than a day later with a savage jibe referencing United’s impressive record when it comes to being award penalties.

Looking ahead to tomorrow evening’s Carabao Cup clash against Brighton, Solskjaer has now aimed a dig at Spurs after they received a bye to the next round after their tie with Leyton Orient was called off.

The Daily Star report that the game was called off because a number of Orient players and staff had contracted the coronavirus, with Spurs granted a bye, lining up an encounter against Chelsea.

Whilst Solskjaer’s comments are factually correct, some could claim that they’re pretty disrespectful given the circumstances of why Spurs vs Orient was postponed.

The decision to wave off the tie was certainly the safest one, with the north London outfit being awarded a bye effectively unavoidable considering the tight scheduling of League Cup fixtures.

