Menu

Solskjaer wants two more signings before transfer deadline as Man Utd identify £45m Sancho alternative

Manchester United FC Watford FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen to bring in two more signings before the end of the transfer window.

The Red Devils have had a pretty quiet summer so far, only managing to bring in Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

MORE: Manchester United have edge over Real Madrid in race for potential £90million transfer

This doesn’t really look enough for United after they finished trophyless again last season, and only scraped into the top four on the final day of the campaign.

According to the Evening Standard, Jadon Sancho remains a top target but the club are now also considering the £45million-rated Ismaila Sarr as an alternative.

United would surely do well to snap up Sarr, who looked a huge prospect in the Premier League last season, despite Watford’s relegation to the Championship.

ismaila sarr watford fc

Ismaila Sarr in action for Watford

The Senegal international would come far cheaper than Sancho, as noted by the Evening Standard, and it could end up being a smart piece of business if he continues to improve.

More Stories / Latest News
Houssem Aouar now fully expects Arsenal transfer to go through after two clubs pull out of deal
Video: Arsenal duo lucky to stay on the pitch after SHOCKING aggressive play on Liverpool’s Naby Keita
Chelsea new-boy Thiago Silva aims parting dig at PSG

The report also adds that Man Utd have Porto left-back Alex Telles on their list of targets, but some fans may be concerned at the lack of mention of a top centre-back.

Harry Maguire has not lived up to expectations so far, while Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have all had their problems at Old Trafford in recent years.

fc porto alex telles

Alex Telles continues to be linked with Manchester United

More Stories Alex Telles Ismaila Sarr Jadon Sancho Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. abbas aliyu says:
    September 29, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    is better for you to buy some players

    .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.