Solskjaer wants two more signings before transfer deadline as Man Utd identify £45m Sancho alternative

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen to bring in two more signings before the end of the transfer window.

The Red Devils have had a pretty quiet summer so far, only managing to bring in Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

This doesn’t really look enough for United after they finished trophyless again last season, and only scraped into the top four on the final day of the campaign.

According to the Evening Standard, Jadon Sancho remains a top target but the club are now also considering the £45million-rated Ismaila Sarr as an alternative.

United would surely do well to snap up Sarr, who looked a huge prospect in the Premier League last season, despite Watford’s relegation to the Championship.

The Senegal international would come far cheaper than Sancho, as noted by the Evening Standard, and it could end up being a smart piece of business if he continues to improve.

The report also adds that Man Utd have Porto left-back Alex Telles on their list of targets, but some fans may be concerned at the lack of mention of a top centre-back.

Harry Maguire has not lived up to expectations so far, while Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have all had their problems at Old Trafford in recent years.