Manchester United are reportedly facing transfer interest in full-back Diogo Dalot as AC Milan make an opening offer for his services.

The Red Devils have received an opening bid for Dalot, however, it is only for a loan move and they would supposedly prefer a permanent sale, according to Sky Italia.

It remains to be seen if United will succeed in offloading the Portugal international, but it could be good business by the club if they are to raise some funds for late signings for themselves.

It’s been a quiet summer at Old Trafford, with Donny van de Beek joining earlier on in the transfer window but not really looking like enough for a team that finished trophyless and only scraped into the top four last season.

Dalot has failed to live up to his potential at United so seems like a sensible candidate for the exit door, with Milan perhaps likely to be able to offer him more playing time.

Still, clubs might not be keen to gamble on a permanent deal for the 21-year-old for the moment, with a loan more ideal to give them a good look at him first to see if he can get back to form.