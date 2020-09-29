Garth Crooks has heaped praise on Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes for putting away a penalty right at the end of the game against Brighton.

The Portugal international has been a real hit since he made the move to Old Trafford in January, and he was a key figure for them again in this weekend’s narrow victory.

This earned Fernandes a place in the Premier League team of the week put together by Crooks on BBC Sport, with the pundit praising his nerves of steel for managing to keep his cool and score such an important late goal from the spot.

“This player has nerves of steel and once again showed his worth,” Crooks said.

“The emphatic way Bruno Fernandes sealed the victory for United tells you all you need to know about the Portuguese star.”

Fernandes may well have earned a bit of a reputation for doing little more than scoring penalties for Man Utd, but fans will also be well aware of his all-round quality in the middle of the park.

As well as that, Crooks is right to praise the player for his mentality, as he’s often looked a real leader on the pitch for the Red Devils despite being new to the club and to English football as a whole.