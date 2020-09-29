Man Utd eyeing new striker with talks held as two-man shortlist touted by journalist

Man Utd are reportedly looking to bolster their attacking options and it’s suggested that Edinson Cavani and Luka Jovic are the two players on their transfer radar.

The Red Devils have endured a shaky start to the new Premier League campaign and so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will perhaps still be eager to strengthen his side were possible.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid prepare late transfer swoop for Man United star, agent pushing for Red Devils to let him go

Conceding goals has seemingly been the bigger issue, but it appears as though it’s the attack that could be bolstered before the transfer window deadline next month.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio’s tweet below, Man Utd are said to be looking for a new striker to complement the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, and talks are ongoing for Cavani and Jovic as the pair appear to be the two main options who could arrive at Old Trafford in the coming days.

Time will tell if those talks ultimately lead to a deal being struck and a move materialising, but naturally it could be easier to land Cavani on a free transfer while there is no suggestion that an agreement has been reached with Real Madrid over a loan move for Jovic as of yet.

As noted above, United certainly have plenty of quality in the final third at Solskjaer’s disposal already, but evidently he may well feel that he could do with another option in that department to ensure that they can compete on multiple fronts moving forward.

Nevertheless, it would be a surprise if they didn’t move to address the issues at the other end of the pitch before the window closes, and so this may not be the only deal that they try to get over the line in the coming days with the deadline fast approaching.