Man Utd paired with swoop for €50m+ rated Barcelona ace who have replacement lined up

Man Utd are reportedly close to signing Ousmane Dembele with Barcelona ready to swoop for Memphis Depay to fill the void that he would leave behind at the Camp Nou.

The Red Devils have plenty of attacking quality available to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood leading the way so far this season.

However, they are perhaps short of another option to help ensure that they can compete on multiple fronts at the top level this season, and it appears as though they could be closing in on a solution.

As reported by AS, Dembele is said to be ‘very close to closing his transfer to Manchester United’, while it’s added that would give the Catalan giants the ability to then move for Depay to replace him as Ronald Koeman looks to continue to stamp his mark on the squad and rebuild after their bitterly disappointing season last year.

It’s noted that Barcelona would accept between €50m and €60m for the Frenchman, and so it remains to be seen how much United are willing to put on the table in order to make the deal happen.

Dembele is undoubtedly a talented player, but he has struggled with injury problems since joining Barcelona and those continued last season as he was sidelined for a significant period.

In turn, it’s perhaps questionable that Man Utd are looking to take him to Old Trafford with those concerns in mind, but based on the report above, it doesn’t sound as though it’s going to be enough to put them off from making their move.

Nevertheless, with the attacking trio named above at Solskjaer’s disposal, it will perhaps add more competition for places and quality to his attack without an over-reliance on Dembele, but time will tell if the two clubs make it official before the transfer deadline which is now fast approaching.