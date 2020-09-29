Man Utd transfer news: Talks ongoing for classy target, double exit likely and Sancho update

Man Utd are reportedly set for a busy end to the transfer window as both ins and outs are being touted in a bid to strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The Red Devils have had a shaky start to the new Premier League season after defeat to Crystal Palace before coming out on top in a thriller at Brighton.

It’s not been convincing for Solskjaer and his players, and that in turn could lead to further reinforcements arriving between now and the transfer deadline.

As per Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below, talks are ongoing and there is confidence that a deal will be done for Porto left-back Alex Telles, while both Andreas Pereira and Chris Smalling could be set for exits to Lazio and Roma respectively.

It’s worth noting that Telles will see his current contract expire in 2021, and so it remains to be seen if Man Utd push through and get the deal done this summer, or perhaps wait and swoop in January when they could sign him for significantly less.

Worth remembering FC Porto could lose Alex Telles for next to nothing in January. Of course player wants #MUFC move now. — Dale O'Donnell (@ODonnellDale) September 29, 2020

Pereira’s move is likely to be announced in the next 24 to 48 hours, while it remains to be seen if Roma can make an offer that gets the green light from Man Utd to allow Smalling to leave.

Meanwhile, Romano also offers an update on Jadon Sancho and notes that while the Borussia Dortmund star is United’s top target still, no new offer has been submitted as of yet and the club is considering other options.

Nevertheless, after the England international didn’t travel with the Dortmund squad for their clash with Bayern Munich in midweek, it has sparked fresh talk that there could be developments in the coming days.

That said, the Bundesliga giants explain that the decision was due to illness, and so it remains to be seen if that is indeed the simple explanation or if perhaps there is a little more to it.

Man Utd are still negotiating with Porto to complete the deal for Telles – agents are ‘confident’.

Pereira joins Lazio, medicals tomorrow.

Roma will send new bid for Smalling.

Sancho is considered the main target but still no new bid made. The club also has other options ? #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2020