The latest Man Utd transfer news is here and there could be some progress being made on late deals for the Red Devils.

It’s been a quiet summer so far for United, with only Donny van de Beek coming in, but it now looks like further arrivals could be on the way before next week’s deadline.

Firstly, there’s big news on Alex Telles as United are reported to have made a formal bid for the Porto left-back at last, though it still seems short of the Portuguese giants’ asking price.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd can get a deal done for Telles, though it has already been reported that the player himself has agreed personal terms on a move to Old Trafford.

It now surely looks like United just have to up their offer a little to get the Brazilian in as a much-needed upgrade on Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams.

MUFC may also be finally working on strengthening their attack as reports claim they’ve made an approach over Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

The Senegalese starlet shone in the Premier League last season despite the Hornets’ relegation, and he’s surely too good to be staying in the Championship.

Sarr has previously been linked with United, as well as Liverpool, and is expected to cost between £30-40million to sign this summer.

Finally, there could also be an exit imminent at United as midfielder Andreas Pereira is scheduled for a medical at Lazio.

The 24-year-old has not lived up to expectations in his time in Manchester and it now seems increasingly likely that he’s set for an imminent move away.

Pereira could do well to join Lazio as a key role seems likely due to the Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Juventus transfer rumours.