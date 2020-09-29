Manchester United reportedly have the edge over Real Madrid in their transfer pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

According to Don Balon, the England international, valued at around €100million (£90m) is currently looking too expensive for Real Madrid due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The report states that Madrid president Florentino Perez has considered a move for Sancho, but it looks like United might be in a stronger position financially.

This could apparently be aided even further by the fact that United look set to raise around £27m from the sale of Andreas Pereira, according to Don Balon.

Red Devils supporters will hope this is accurate, with Sancho looking a much-needed signing in attack after the club’s recent struggles.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only just steered MUFC into the top four last season, and it’s often looked clear they’re lacking spark in attack as the likes of Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Daniel James just don’t look good enough in that area.

Spending big on Sancho would surely be worth it, with the 20-year-old looking one of the most exciting young talents in the world with a great career ahead of him.

It’s a blow for Real Madrid if they can’t sign him this summer, with the Spanish giants in need of an upgrade on the struggling Eden Hazard and a replacement for Gareth Bale after his loan to Tottenham.