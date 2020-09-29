Medical tomorrow: Leeds edge closer to signing talented midfielder as he travels to England tomorrow

It’s always important to never take a signing for granted until they are confirmed on the club’s website with the scarf above their head and a quote which includes the phrase “buzzing to get started”

Everything is pointing to Leeds singing Michael Cuisance from Bayern Munich in the next few days, and it now seems that a successful medical is the only thing standing in the way.

He’s scheduled to travel to England tomorrow to complete the tests, so this does look like good news for the club:

Breaking | Michaël Cuisance due to arrive in England tomorrow to undergo a medical with Leeds United, according to TF1. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 29, 2020

There are examples over the years where a medical can throw up a previously unknown issue, but he’s a player that’s never had a history of injuries or any kind of recurring problem so hopefully it all goes well.

Cuisance should be an exciting signing for Leeds and his creativity from the centre of the pitch could be a game changer when things are tight, so it’s worth keeping an eye on this tomorrow for any further updates.