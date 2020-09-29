Meeting scheduled: Chelsea misfit still heading for potential exit as talks expected with Euro giants

Chelsea could reportedly still offload Tiemoue Bakayoko in the next week or so as talks are expected with Paris Saint-Germain over a move for the midfielder.

The 26-year-old is seemingly not in Frank Lampard’s plans moving forward having been shipped out on loan last season and having failed to feature again so far this year.

Instead of sitting on the sidelines at Chelsea, a move elsewhere before the transfer window deadline would arguably be the smart move for all concerned, but it’s unclear at this stage as to whether or not a deal will be concluded.

As per Calciomercato, via footmercato.net, it’s noted that PSG officials are expected to hold talks with their Chelsea counterparts over a switch for the French midfield ace, with a meeting to take place this week.

That suggests that there is still plenty of work to be done between the relevant parties to reach an agreement, while Bakayoko will also have to agree on personal terms before sealing a move to join the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Nevertheless, it is perhaps in everyone’s best interests to get a deal over the line, with Bakayoko potentially able to play regularly as a result, while Chelsea trim their squad and PSG get another top option to help them compete on multiple fronts this season.

The report above adds that AC Milan had been heavily linked with a reunion with Bakayoko after his previously successful loan move to the San Siro two seasons ago, but there has never been an agreement between the clubs and so that has seemingly opened the door for PSG to make their move and possibly move to the front of the queue.