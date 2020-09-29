Photo: Man City make apparent Koulibaly gaffe after announcing Ruben Dias signing

Man City have reportedly been caught out by eagle-eyed fans after committing a transfer gaffe in their announcement of signing Ruben Dias.

City confirmed the arrival of the defensive ace on Tuesday night as Pep Guardiola looks to shore things up at the back with Leicester City hitting five past them at the weekend.

The Spaniard will no doubt hope that Dias will offer a vital presence in the heart of the backline and help them get back on track to compete for major trophies this season.

However, it appears as though the media team at the Etihad have been left red-faced as per the image below, as it shows that they were perhaps expecting Kalidou Koulibaly to arrive from Napoli this summer and had a template in place.

Other videos and photos on social media showed the same link and also one offering fans the chance to win a signed shirt from the Senegalese international, and naturally it was quickly removed from articles once the club staff noticed the error.

Not quick enough for those below though…