Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a late transfer swoop for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

According to Diario Gol, Madrid president Florentino Perez remains keen on Pogba, with his agent Mino Raiola supposedly long pushing for the club to allow his client to leave Old Trafford.

Pogba has had his ups and downs during his time at United, but it could well be that a move away now makes sense for the France international.

For one thing, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed two players in the last two transfer windows who could help replace Pogba if he left, with Bruno Fernandes doing well since his January move from Sporting Lisbon, and Donny van de Beek moving this summer after impressing at Ajax.

Real may well feel Pogba could revive his career at the Bernabeu, though Diario Gol suggest Paris Saint-Germain may be in the mix as well, with the Ligue 1 giants currently in a stronger financial situation.

We’re used to Pogba dominating the headlines during the transfer season, though this year has been admittedly quiet on that front.

Still, if this report is to be believed, there could still be some late drama surrounding the former Juventus man before next week’s deadline.