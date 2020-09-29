Video: Erik Lamela equalises for Spurs vs Chelsea after shaky Emerson blunder

In the 82nd minute of the Carabao Cup Round of 16 tie between Tottenham and Chelsea, Spurs drew themselves level thanks to some quick reactions from Erik Lamela.

Debutant Sergio Reguilon floated in a dangerous cross towards the back post with his weaker right foot, Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri failed to get any real connection on the ball in an attempted clearance.

Emerson’s blunder spilled the ball towards the goal and Lamela reacted quickly to control the ball before slotting it over the line.

Take a look at Spurs’ goal below:

GOAL ! Lamela scores vs Chelsea. 1-1 pic.twitter.com/GcikbWA981 — OnlyFootballClips (@OnlyFootballCl1) September 29, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports.



This will do Emerson no favours at all, with the ace coming in off the back of very minimal action this calendar year.