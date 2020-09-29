Menu

Video – “Filling me with more confidence” – These Chelsea fans already prefer Mendy to Kepa after a sharp double save vs Spurs

There will always be big expectations for players when they sign for the biggest teams, but you could argue that nobody will ever have a better chance to win over a fanbase than Edouard Mendy at Chelsea.

You really have to feel sorry for Kepa and he’s been hung out to dry at times, but it did reach the point where you expected any shot on target to hit the back of the net.

Even if Mendy manages to be semi-competent then he’s going to win over the fans so it must be a dream situation for him, and he’s started well against Spurs tonight:

Fans of every other team will recognise this as a fairly regulation piece of goalkeeping but it’s still a vast improvement on what’s gone before him, so hopefully he does do well.

It certainly looks like he’s managed to win over plenty of Chelsea fans so far:

