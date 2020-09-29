Video: Jose Mourinho fuming with Frank Lampard after Chelsea boss’ reaction to taking the lead

Jose Mourinho was enraged with former student Frank Lampard during Spurs’ Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea this evening.

Mourinho was the much more heated of the two, with the Portuguese gaffer shouting and waving his arms about, Lampard on the other hand appeared to approach the furore in a lighthearted manner.

ESPN’s James Olley has claimed on Twitter that Mourinho’s temper hit boiling point as a result of Lampard being more ‘vocal’ once the Blues took the lead through Timo Werner.

Old friends Lampard and Mourinho are exchanging a few words on the touchline here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Watch live now on Sky Sports Football ?

Follow online here: https://t.co/dx2azGi4yc pic.twitter.com/R3zc8gLMtE — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 29, 2020

Mourinho and Lampard exchanging heated words on the touchline. Couldn't catch all of it but gist seemed to be Mourinho complaining about Lampard becoming more vocal because Chelsea are winning. Saw a big grin just now from Lampard looking back at some of his backroom staff. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) September 29, 2020

Mourinho was left red-faced after the encounter, whilst Lampard displayed a cheeky grin.

Weird to see the duo putting their past relationship aside to get into it on the touchline, would’ve never imagined that this would happen a couple of years ago.