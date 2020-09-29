Menu

Video: Jose Mourinho fuming with Frank Lampard after Chelsea boss’ reaction to taking the lead

Jose Mourinho was enraged with former student Frank Lampard during Spurs’ Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea this evening.

Mourinho was the much more heated of the two, with the Portuguese gaffer shouting and waving his arms about, Lampard on the other hand appeared to approach the furore in a lighthearted manner.

ESPN’s James Olley has claimed on Twitter that Mourinho’s temper hit boiling point as a result of Lampard being more ‘vocal’ once the Blues took the lead through Timo Werner.

Mourinho was left red-faced after the encounter, whilst Lampard displayed a cheeky grin.

Weird to see the duo putting their past relationship aside to get into it on the touchline, would’ve never imagined that this would happen a couple of years ago.

