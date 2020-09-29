Video: Jose Mourinho storms down tunnel to follow Eric Dier after Tottenham ace leaves pitch

Eric Dier was forced to leave the pitch during Tottenham’s clash with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, and Jose Mourinho didn’t appear too impressed.

While the reason behind his exit hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, it would appear as though the Tottenham man may well have needed a quick trip to the bathroom facilities as he returned relatively quickly.

SEE MORE: ‘F***ing hell’ – What Jose Mourinho told Frank Lampard in heated argument with Chelsea boss

Having run immediately down the tunnel to the dressing room without giving an explanation though, Mourinho was seen storming down the tunnel after him as he wanted to know what was going on and also perhaps to check on his player.

The pair returned shortly after as Spurs grabbed an equaliser to cancel out Timo Werner’s opener, and so they’ll hope that they can secure a place in the next round with penalties to decide the winner.

Video via beIN Sports.