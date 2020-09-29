Video: Liverpool may have dodged a bullet by avoiding defensive target after he picks up two stupid yellows in a minute

Liverpool’s recent injury crisis in defence shows why they were looking at signing another defender this summer, but it looks like they might have dogged a bullet by passing on Aissa Mandi.

There were even reports earlier this summer that Liverpool had agreed a fee with Real Betis and the deal was set to go through, but it eventually didn’t happen and the rumours faded away.

He’s a versatile defender who can cover anywhere across the back line and usually looks pretty solid, but he managed to get sent off tonight with a pair of stupid bookings within a minute:

Pictures from beIN Sports

The first one comes after a poor piece of control and you could even argue that a red could’ve been given for that foul, so the second one is utterly needless and makes it easy for the ref.

Maybe it looks like Liverpool dodged a bullet here after all.