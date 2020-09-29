Menu

Video: Spurs knock out Chelsea after Mason Mount misses in penalty shootout

Chelsea FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham have advanced to the next round of the Carabao Cup after defeating rivals Chelsea in a closely-contested penalty shootout, with regulation ending 1-1.

England captain Harry Kane was the only player not to target the bottom left corner with Spurs fifth and final spot-kick in the shootout.

Mason Mount was terribly unlucky as he stuck with the choice of nine other players by targeting the bottom left, only to see his effort rattle against the post.

Take a look at the shootout in all it’s glory below:

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal exits: Four players who look set to leave this summer with talks at various stages
Video: Jose Mourinho storms down tunnel to follow Eric Dier after Tottenham ace leaves pitch
Video: Erik Lamela equalises for Spurs vs Chelsea after shaky Emerson blunder

This will be a devastating blow for the attacking midfielder, the talented 21-year-old just needs to knuckle down and try to not let this knock him off course.

More Stories Edouard Mendy Hugo Lloris Mason Mount

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.