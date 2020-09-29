Video: Spurs knock out Chelsea after Mason Mount misses in penalty shootout

Tottenham have advanced to the next round of the Carabao Cup after defeating rivals Chelsea in a closely-contested penalty shootout, with regulation ending 1-1.

England captain Harry Kane was the only player not to target the bottom left corner with Spurs fifth and final spot-kick in the shootout.

Mason Mount was terribly unlucky as he stuck with the choice of nine other players by targeting the bottom left, only to see his effort rattle against the post.

Take a look at the shootout in all it’s glory below:

SPURS GO THROUGH ON PENALTIES! ?? After nine perfect spot-kicks Mason Mount fails to find the net, sending Jose Mourinho's men into the quarter finals. Watch the reaction live on Sky Sports Football ?

Follow online here: https://t.co/dx2azGi4yc pic.twitter.com/xuR21TJunn — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 29, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.

This will be a devastating blow for the attacking midfielder, the talented 21-year-old just needs to knuckle down and try to not let this knock him off course.