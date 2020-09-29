Video: Timo Werner breaks deadlock for Chelsea vs Tottenham with clinical strike

Chelsea bagged the opening goal in their Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham in midweek and it was summer signing Timo Werner who broke the deadlock.

It was an intriguing start to the game with both sides playing at a high tempo and looking to book their place in the next round of the competition.

However, as seen in the video below, it was Chelsea who drew first blood as Werner produced a superb finish on the edge of the box to show just how clinical he can be.

After some excellent play from Cesar Azpilicueta down the right side, the ball found the German international in space and after taking a touch to compose himself, he produced a top-class finish to find the back of the net and give the Spurs goalkeeper no chance.

Chelsea will no doubt hope to build on that and safely advance to the next round, while Werner is now up and running having bagged his first competitive goal for the club.

WERNER OPENS HIS ACCOUNT! ?? Azpilicueta sends Reguilon for a hot dog before cutting it back to Timo Werner who does the rest. Watch live now on Sky Sports Football ?

Follow online here: https://t.co/dx2azGi4yc pic.twitter.com/RkJIiK6Ojt — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 29, 2020

VIDEO: Timo Werner scores his first goal for chelsea, one of many to come pic.twitter.com/mOOKLeyi7k — Bro_Nathan (@Mister_Nartey) September 29, 2020

Video courtesy of beIN Sports.