‘We’ve won’ – These Chelsea fans react to ‘lovely’ lineup for cup tie vs Spurs

Chelsea FC Tottenham FC
Frank Lampard has made eight changes to the Chelsea side that drew against West Brom ahead of tonight’s eagerly-anticipated League Cup clash against Tottenham.

Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Timo Werner are the only three players to retain a starting berth after the dramatic 3-3 encounter.

Edouard Mendy makes his debut between the sticks for the Blues, with the stopper playing behind a back four of Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori and another new-boy in Ben Chilwell.

Jorginho and Kovacic start in the middle of the park, we’ll have to wait and see until kick-off whether Mount will also be deployed in central midfield or if the Blues are going with a 4-2-2-2 formation.

In that case, Mount would feature on the opposite flank to Callum Hudson-Odoi, with Werner and Olivier Giroud seemingly leading the line.

Take a look at the Blues’ lineup for the Carabao Cup tie below:

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to Lampard’s teamsheet:

It’s not surprising to see heavy rotation from Chelsea at all, the Blues will also be using this match to get a better handle on what their starting lineup for Premier League clashes will be.

There’s of course much more to this Round of 16 clash than simply a meeting between London rivals, as Lampard will be facing off against his former Chelsea boss in Jose Mourinho.

Will the student come out on top or will the experienced teacher win the bragging rights?

