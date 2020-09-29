‘We’ve won’ – These Chelsea fans react to ‘lovely’ lineup for cup tie vs Spurs

Frank Lampard has made eight changes to the Chelsea side that drew against West Brom ahead of tonight’s eagerly-anticipated League Cup clash against Tottenham.

Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Timo Werner are the only three players to retain a starting berth after the dramatic 3-3 encounter.

Edouard Mendy makes his debut between the sticks for the Blues, with the stopper playing behind a back four of Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori and another new-boy in Ben Chilwell.

Jorginho and Kovacic start in the middle of the park, we’ll have to wait and see until kick-off whether Mount will also be deployed in central midfield or if the Blues are going with a 4-2-2-2 formation.

In that case, Mount would feature on the opposite flank to Callum Hudson-Odoi, with Werner and Olivier Giroud seemingly leading the line.

Take a look at the Blues’ lineup for the Carabao Cup tie below:

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to Lampard’s teamsheet:

Lovely line up — sophia (@90sSophie) September 29, 2020

Who gave Lampard 1/2 cup of sense today ? — Mazi Olisa™???? (@nee_dles) September 29, 2020

Mount deserves rest nau — Wahab? (@habby_ay) September 29, 2020

I hope this Mount of a guy don’t later end up suffering from fatigue in the coming months, give this lad a rest.

Anyway, he will again boss that midfield again tonight… C’mon guys. — BlueBlood (@cfc_boss) September 29, 2020

Chelsea fans need to appreciate that guy Mason Mount, He appears everywhere every time

Never liked him, but I am beginning to see why Lampard plays him,

So hard-working — ??? (@Femscorpt) September 29, 2020

It’s not surprising to see heavy rotation from Chelsea at all, the Blues will also be using this match to get a better handle on what their starting lineup for Premier League clashes will be.

There’s of course much more to this Round of 16 clash than simply a meeting between London rivals, as Lampard will be facing off against his former Chelsea boss in Jose Mourinho.

Will the student come out on top or will the experienced teacher win the bragging rights?