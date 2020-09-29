Menu

Video: Arsenal duo lucky to stay on the pitch after SHOCKING aggressive play on Liverpool’s Naby Keita

Arsenal stars David Luiz and Granit Xhaka were lucky to stay on the pitch against Liverpool with some unsavoury play last night.

Watch below as this incident went a little under the radar, with Luiz and Xhaka both doubling up on Keita and essentially wrestling him to the ground together…

Arsenal may well feel some decisions went against them last night, but they certainly got lucky here.

Thankfully Keita wasn’t injured in the incident, which is also pretty lucky after watching it again!

  1. Buke says:
    September 29, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    What about Mane’s elbow on Tierney wasn’t that a straight red card cause he did intensionally and aggressively

