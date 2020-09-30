Aouar’s move to Arsenal looks even more likely as Lyon call a press conference to unveil his replacement

The entire situation with Houssem Aouar has dragged on for weeks if not months now, but it finally looks like a conclusion could come within days.

It’s been said time and time again but no club is going to sell their best player until they have a solid replacement lined up, so this news for France suggests that Aouar will finally be allowed to leave:

Paqueta est à Lyon, il a signé, il sera présenté ce soir à la presse (18h30) — hugo (@hugoguillemet) September 30, 2020

Lyon press conference at 18:30 to unveil Lucas Paqueta – prepare for some more Aulas manoeuvring on other transfer window items. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 30, 2020

Paqueta could be an excellent signing for Lyon as he was highly touted before he moved to Italy, but his form started to tail off and he’s clearly out of favour in Milan now.

Despite that he’s a quality player who could thrive in a new environment, while you can be sure that Sporting Director Juninho will give him plenty of advice about how to succeed.

The latest update from Arsenal’s interest suggested that talks were still ongoing, so everything is now pointing to this deal finally happening:

Arsenal are working to sell Lucas Torreira to Atlético Madrid and Sead Kolasinac to Bayer Leverkusen. Talks ongoing with OL for Houssem Aouar – he’s the main option, Thomas Partey situation is still quiet right now. ??? #AFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2020

It’s not clear if Mikel Arteta needs to sell players first to make this happen but getting additional funds will only help them if they need to increase their bid, and it looks like both clubs will be left in a good situation here.

Arsenal will get a proven quality player who they can build their team around, while Lyon will get a big fee and a replacement who has the potential to be a very good player for them too.