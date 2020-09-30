Approach made: European side contact Arsenal over loan move for outcast Matteo Guendouzi

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Marseille are the latest club to express an interest in signing Arsenal outcast Matteo Guendouzi on loan.

Foot Mercato report that Marseille have approached Arsenal over a loan move whilst also contacting the midfielder’s entourage to show their interest.

It’s added that Marseille are hoping that Guendouzi is open to a return to his homeland after reportedly not even considering interest from Sevilla, Valencia, Villarreal, Real Betis and Hertha Berlin this summer.

Incomings seem likely at Marseille before the European transfer window closes on Monday, with Foot Mercato citing head of football Pablo Longoria’s comments that the club are in discussions.

More Stories / Latest News Impressive debut won’t stop Thiago being a plan B for Liverpool Manchester United now have new priority transfer target after failed Jadon Sancho bid Barcelona fail in efforts to use midfielder in swap deal for centre-back target

Guendouzi has not featured at all for Arsenal since the defeat to Brighton in the early stages of Project Restart last season, with the midfielder involved in a heated clash with compatriot Neal Maupay.

Mikel Arteta clearly isn’t impressed with the 21-year-old’s behaviour and attitude, as Guendouzi has not even made the matchday squad for any of Arsenal’s games so far this season.

Guendouzi showed some real promise after arriving from Lorient for £7m back in the summer of 2018, as per Goal, but the midfielder’s now been cast aside because of his attitude it seems.

The only consolation for the Gunners from this disappointing situation is that they should be in line to net a massive profit on the talent if he’s sold anytime soon, owing to his rapid development.

Of course, Arsenal would be wise to consider a sale sooner rather than later if Guendouzi is to remain cast aside, as the Frenchman’s value could dip if he’s left on the sidelines.

Guendouzi has made 82 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, scoring once and chipping in with five assists.

It’s been quite the fall from grace for Guendouzi, around this time last year, the central midfielder had been called up to France’s senior squad for the first time, now he can’t even get out on the pitch.