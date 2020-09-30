New bid prepared: Arsenal star’s agent in Euro capital as transfer talks advance

Atletico Madrid are reportedly set to make a new bid for the transfer of Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the agent of the Uruguay international is in Madrid for talks over a deal, though there seem to still be a few details to iron out.

Romano says talks are ongoing over a deal, but Arsenal are keen to sell Torreira permanently rather than just send him out on loan…

The agent of Lucas Torreira is now in Madrid to meet with Atlético. Negotiations on between Atléti and Arsenal to complete the agreement. #AFC are still asking for a permanent deal – Atléti are gonna make a new bid. Talks on. ??? #Arsenal #Atleti @MatteMoretto — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2020

Torreira joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in 2018 but has not really lived up to expectations despite initially looking a fine prospect.

The 24-year-old doesn’t seem to have settled into English football and he may be better off with the style of football played in La Liga.

Arsenal fans will just hope that a replacement can be brought in if Torreira does leave, with the Gunners looking a little short of quality and depth in that area of the pitch.

One option could be Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey, but it remains to be seen if the Spanish giants will be under more pressure to sell if they do end up signing Torreira.