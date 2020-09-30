There’s some big Arsenal transfer news breaking today that fans will want to catch up on.

We’ve rounded it up for you below as things got up towards the end of this year’s transfer window…

Firstly, a surprise report broke earlier this afternoon that claims Houssem Aouar is on the verge of completing his move to the Emirates Stadium at last.

The Lyon playmaker has long been linked with the Gunners and it now seems he’s arrived in London for his medical, with the deal perhaps set to become official by Friday.

The Aouar Arsenal transfer could be one of the most significant deals of the window if it goes through, as it could be that final missing ingredient that turns Mikel Arteta’s side into title contenders, or at least significantly boosts their top four hopes.

Elsewhere, there’s a more worrying update as it looks like Manchester United are in advanced talks over signing Arsenal starlet Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The 23-year-old has been a key part of Arteta’s side recently, establishing himself as a big-game player who can fill a variety of roles.

United’s deal for Maitland-Niles is now described as being 80% done, with the England international looking increasingly likely to move to Old Trafford for around £20million.

Finally, another exit on the cards is Lucas Torreira, whose agent is in Madrid to finalise a move taking the Uruguay international to Atletico.

Torreira has long been linked with Diego Simeone’s side, and it now looks like the finishing touches are being put on the move.

The 24-year-old could be a good fit for Atletico, though it remains to be seen if this will be a loan or a permanent deal, with Arsenal favouring the latter, presumably to raise funds for the likes of Aouar.