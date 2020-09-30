Barcelona have offers from Premier League clubs for a loan and a permanent deal for talented youngster

It must be tempting for a young player to make the biggest move possible when they start to break into senior football, but it rarely turns out to be the best career move in the long term.

Jean-Clair Todibo was widely touted as the next big thing at Toulouse and he impressed when he broke into the team, but he only played in ten first team games before moving on to Barcelona.

It’s not a surprise that he hasn’t managed to immediately make the step up into Barca’s first team on a regular basis, but it’s worrying to see that a loan spell with Schalke didn’t go too well either.

It’s left him in a situation where he turns 21 later this year and he’s still never established himself as a first choice defender for an entire season, so a transfer might be the best option for him.

Barca do have offers coming in from Everton and Fulham, so it would be interesting to see which way they decide to go here:

Fulham's permanent bid for Jean-Clair Todibo is still on the table, Everton want the Frenchman but ideally on loan with an option to buy, according to L'Équipe. https://t.co/vYmRYDWX4P — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 30, 2020

The permanent sale might be the most appealing option if they need the money up front, although if Everton only had the option to buy then it would give Barca the opportunity to try and keep hold of him if he suddenly blooms and looks like a top level player.

He’s always looked solid and he’s very comfortable on the ball but he’s very inexperienced and will make mistakes, so it doesn’t look like he’ll get many chances under Ronald Koeman.

Fulham’s defence is a disaster right now and it would be a huge ask for the young man to come in and turn things round, so perhaps taking a more rotational role at Everton might be a better move just now.