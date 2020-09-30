According to ESPN’s Barcelona correspondent Moises Lorens, the Catalan outfit do not with to risk the signing of Memphis Depay, as it could leave them in breach of Financial Fair Play rules.

Lorens reports that Barcelona do no wish to embarrass themselves by recruiting the striker, only for UEFA to deem that Depay is unable to registered due to FFP rules.

Ronald Koeman will also find it even harder to bring his former Dutch national team student to the Camp Nou as a result of Lyon chief Jean-Michel Aulas setting a deadline of Friday for any players to be sold.

El Barça no quiere correr el riesgo de firmar a Depay y q x el fair play financiero no le dejen inscribirlo. No quieren hacer el ridículo… — moisESPN (@moillorens) September 29, 2020

Barcelona are in need of a new centre-forward after they forced out Luis Suarez, with the talisman completing a move to Atletico Madrid last week.

26-year-old Depay would be an ideal kind of long-term option – who is also experienced at the top level – the Dutchman has established himself as a quality forward after leaving Manchester United.

Depay has already bagged four goals this season from five outings, with a hat-trick in Lyon’s opener the highlight.

The charismatic attacker has scored 58 goals and provided 43 assists for the French side in 143 appearances.

The fact that Depay is an all-around attacking threat, with the ace potent as either a creator or finisher, and even capable of playing on the wing, make him an ideal fit for Barcelona.

Depay would likely be expected to be a tertiary attacking option behind all-time great Lionel Messi and big-money attacker Antoine Griezmann, the fact he’s not selfish would make him an ideal partner.