Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been heavily criticised by former Blues defender Frank Leboeuf.

The England international has long looked a promising young talent and is a fan-favourite at Stamford Bridge after coming through the club’s academy into the first-team.

However, Leboeuf says Mount was “awful” against Tottenham, with the Frenchman suggesting he and others need to “wake up” after letting their form dip after a relatively short time playing at the highest level.

“Mason Mount was awful all game. He’s a very talented player but some players have to wake up if they want to have a career,” Leboeuf said.

“A career is not only six months or a year, it has to be more.”

Leboeuf clearly feels many Chelsea players didn’t do enough against Tottenham as Frank Lampard’s side were dumped out of the Carabao Cup on penalties.

Despite spending big on so many new players this summer, it’s not been the best start to the season for Chelsea, and it’s clear someone like Mount is capable of more than he’s showing at the moment.