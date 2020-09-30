Chelsea request €3m fee to loan out-of-favour star to European giants

According to Culture PSG via Le Parisien (subscription required), Chelsea have requested a loan fee of €3m during transfer talks with Paris Saint-Germain regarding outcast Tiemoue Bakayoko.

As part of Chelsea’s request to take a €3m loan fee for their out-of-favour defensive midfielder, the Blues aren’t demanding a mandatory option to make the deal permanent.

Le Parisien report that talks between the two clubs are ongoing, but an agreement hasn’t been reached yet. PSG are instead eyeing a free loan swoop, which includes the option of making the deal permanent.

It’s added that PSG believe paying no loan fee is fair considering that they have the platform to really put the 26-year-old in the shop window, if they weren’t to permanently sign the ace themselves.

With Bakayoko contracted until 2022, it’s hard to disagree with the French powerhouses’ stance, Chelsea need the midfielder to catch the eye this season if they’re to recoup any money at all.

Chelsea signed Bakayoko in the summer of 2017 for £40m, as per BBC Sport. The ace endured a difficult debut season and was subsequently sent out on loan to AC Milan for the following campaign.

After a decent spell with the Rossoneri, Bakayoko spent last season on loan at former club Monaco, with the ace making 23 appearances.

Le Parisien add that Bakayoko continues to train with Chelsea, with the midfielder awaiting a call from Thomas Tuchel to receive some particular guarantees.

Nonetheless, it’s added that PSG are leading the race to sign Bakayoko ahead of Milan and Atletico Madrid, which is unsurprising considering the ace was born in the French capital.

Whilst Bakayoko has endured a difficult time since moving to Chelsea, the midfielder is just 26 years old, he’s got plenty of time to re-establish himself as a quality player – he needs regular football though.