Chelsea are reportedly ready to offer two players to West Ham as they continue to pursue a transfer deal for Declan Rice.

The Blues could do with at least one more signing before the October 5 transfer deadline, with much of their spending going on new attacking players so far this summer.

Still, Chelsea remain unconvincing at the back after conceding more goals than any side in the top half of the Premier League table last season, and getting off to a worrying start in that department this term too, as evidenced by their recent 3-3 draw with newly-promoted West Brom.

According to the Transfer Window Podcast, Chelsea remain keen on signing West Ham starlet Rice, who is one of the most promising young players in the country and someone who can fill in in defensive midfield or centre-back.

The 21-year-old could be ideal for Chelsea’s current needs, and the Transfer Window Podcast claim that the west Londoners are offering Antonio Rudiger and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to the Hammers.

It will be interesting to see if this works out for CFC, but fans would surely be happy to see one or both of Rudiger and Loftus-Cheek leave in order to bring in this much-needed upgrade to their squad.