Chelsea would reportedly be prepared to let Antonio Rudiger leave before the transfer deadline, but favour him moving abroad rather than to rivals Tottenham.

This is according to a report from ESPN, who add that the Germany international has been left surprised by his sudden falling out of favour with Blues manager Frank Lampard.

Rudiger was a key player for Chelsea for some time, though his form has perhaps taken a bit of a dip of late, with the club surely in need of new signings in the centre-back role.

Thiago Silva has come in, but, at 36, is surely not a reliable long-term option for the west London giants, so losing Rudiger could be a bit of a gamble.

It makes sense that Spurs might be interested in the 27-year-old, with ESPN noting that they’re monitoring his situation as they also eye Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

The report adds that Rudiger could be a target for Paris Saint-Germain as well, and Chelsea could do well to ensure the former Roma man doesn’t end up strengthening one of their top four rivals.