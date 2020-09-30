Menu

Chelsea would rather not allow star transfer to rivals, player surprised by recent developments under Lampard

Chelsea would reportedly be prepared to let Antonio Rudiger leave before the transfer deadline, but favour him moving abroad rather than to rivals Tottenham.

This is according to a report from ESPN, who add that the Germany international has been left surprised by his sudden falling out of favour with Blues manager Frank Lampard.

MORE: Photo: Eric Dier awards his Man of the Match award to the toilet after disaster almost struck against Chelsea

Rudiger was a key player for Chelsea for some time, though his form has perhaps taken a bit of a dip of late, with the club surely in need of new signings in the centre-back role.

Thiago Silva has come in, but, at 36, is surely not a reliable long-term option for the west London giants, so losing Rudiger could be a bit of a gamble.

It makes sense that Spurs might be interested in the 27-year-old, with ESPN noting that they’re monitoring his situation as they also eye Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

The report adds that Rudiger could be a target for Paris Saint-Germain as well, and Chelsea could do well to ensure the former Roma man doesn’t end up strengthening one of their top four rivals.

