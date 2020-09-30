Menu

‘Convinced me I was watching Atletico’ – These Real Madrid fans react after nervy win against Valladolid

Real Madrid CF
Some Real Madrid supporters are incredibly disappointed after the side’s narrow 1-0 win against Real Valladolid in La Liga this evening.

Zinedine Zidane’s side dominated the possession, but there wasn’t any difference in shots on target, despite Los Blancos taking four more efforts than their opponents.

The side lacked a clinical edge and it almost proved to be costly tonight, misfiring striker Luka Jovic lived up to that moniker by missing a glorious opportunity early on.

After few clear-cut chances, Madrid took the lead in the 64th minute after the ball dropped to Vinicius Junior and the starlet used some quick reactions to fire Los Blancos into the lead.

Here’s how some of the Madrid faithful reacted to tonight’s performance:

Zidane has deployed a new formation over the last two games, it’s clear that the 4-3-1-2 system will still take a lot of getting used to after another nervy encounter.

Los Blancos’ two wins out of three this season have both come by one-goal margins, if the side don’t become more clinical, they’re literally leaving themselves open to losing points in any given moment.

Whilst Zidane has re-established Madrid as a solid defensive side over the last year, they need to start fashioning more chances and blowing sides away if they’re serious about defending their La Liga title.

