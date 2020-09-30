Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele reportedly has no interest in a transfer to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been linked with a possible £54million deal for Dembele, but Sky Germany claim he’s not keen on leaving the Nou Camp for Old Trafford.

It seems United’s interest is not currently enough to tempt Dembele, despite the France international having a difficult spell in Spanish football in recent years.

Man Utd could, however, do with signing a new attacking player this summer after a frustrating transfer window in which only Donny van de Beek has arrived in Manchester.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still lacks options up front and out wide, and would surely also benefit from a new signing in central defence.

Dembele, however, perhaps now looks an unrealistic target for United, so they’ll have to look elsewhere for a deal that can be done quickly ahead of the October 5 transfer deadline.

MUFC failed to win a trophy last season and only just made the top four on the final day of the season, so they’re clearly a long way from where they’d ideally like to be.