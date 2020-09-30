Menu

£54m Manchester United transfer target responds to Red Devils interest

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele reportedly has no interest in a transfer to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been linked with a possible £54million deal for Dembele, but Sky Germany claim he’s not keen on leaving the Nou Camp for Old Trafford.

MORE: Manchester United already in advanced talks over SHOCK Arsenal transfer raid

It seems United’s interest is not currently enough to tempt Dembele, despite the France international having a difficult spell in Spanish football in recent years.

Man Utd could, however, do with signing a new attacking player this summer after a frustrating transfer window in which only Donny van de Beek has arrived in Manchester.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still lacks options up front and out wide, and would surely also benefit from a new signing in central defence.

ousmane dembele

Ousmane Dembele is not interested in a transfer to Manchester United

More Stories / Manchester United FC
Man Utd legend slams “appalling” work in the transfer market after failing to strengthen key positions for 12 months
Manchester United already in advanced talks over SHOCK Arsenal transfer raid
Video: ‘Over £100m on one player just doesn’t sit right’ – Pundit thinks Man United should abandon Sancho pursuit

Dembele, however, perhaps now looks an unrealistic target for United, so they’ll have to look elsewhere for a deal that can be done quickly ahead of the October 5 transfer deadline.

MUFC failed to win a trophy last season and only just made the top four on the final day of the season, so they’re clearly a long way from where they’d ideally like to be.

More Stories Ousmane Dembele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.