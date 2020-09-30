Ed Woodward’s master plan has come unstuck as months of dithering have ruined any hope of Man United landing Sancho this summer

Opinion will be split over the reasons for Man United missing out on Jadon Sancho this summer – was it arrogance or sheer incompetence from Ed Woodward and co?

You can argue that there’s an arrogance in their approach of believing that every club will eventually cave and agree to things on United’s terms, but the lack of awareness around Borussia Dortmund’s situation demonstrates total incompetence too.

The German side are a selling club and all of their best players tend to move on, but we’ve seen over the years that it only happens if contracts end, release clauses are met or eye watering amounts of money are paid.

German outlet Ruhrnachrichten have reported on the general situation surrounding Man United’s chase for Sancho this summer, and it looks like they’ve completely blown their chances.

There have been so many stories surrounding this saga that it’s hard to tell what has really happened, but there is one fairly consistent detail that keeps coming up, and it’s repeated in this report too.

Dortmund have always asked for €120m to let their star man go, while Man United have yet to meet that asking price and their recent improved bid of €100m will not be accepted.

They also seem bemused at the presence of Sky Sports reporters in the city trying to cover the story because as far as they are concerned, there is no story to be had here anymore.

They even indicate that United have left things too late – Dortmund won’t even accept a bid of €120m at this point so Woodward’s master plan of repeating his Bruno Fernandes tactics have failed miserably here.

It’s left United in a horrendous situation because there are no viable alternatives at this stage and every club will jack up their prices as soon as they come calling.

Arrogance has certainly played a part here, but incompetence looks like the biggest factor.