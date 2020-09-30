According to the Athletic (subscription required), Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi is one of many players detailed in an in-depth piece that are unlikely to secure an exit as a result of high wages.

The Athletic state that the the winger’s £180,00-a-week contract make a departure very unlikely, with it claimed that Hudson-Odoi leveraged interest from Bayern Munich to achieve those terms.

Sky Sports Germany reported yesterday that Bayern remain interested in the 19-year-old, over 18 months after they first showed intent to recruit the ace.

Sky Sports Germany add that the winger would welcome a move to the Bavarians, as he’d feel more trusted if he was part of the Bundesliga powerhouses’ squad.

More Stories / Latest News ‘I don’t recall who that is’ – These Man United fans delighted to see fringe ace start vs Brighton Neymar faces a ten match ban as racism accusations during the game vs Marseille intensify Enquiry rejected: Man United fail in attempt to sign Serie A forward on loan, ace seen as Jadon Sancho alternative

As well as negotiating an exit being difficult due to wages, the Athletic add that Chelsea’s decision to give into Hudson-Odoi’s demands has led to other players like Tammy Abraham holding out for equal parity in talks with the club regarding a new deal.

Hudson-Odoi has experienced a difficult last year or so, with the England international only starting 13 of the 33 appearances he made across all competitions last season.

The ace did score three goals and contribute six assists, but during that period, Hudson-Odoi’s form was inconsistent and frankly unflattering.

The talent does seem to be making a resurgence of sorts though, after playing 90 minutes in the cup tie against Barnsley, Hudson-Odoi helped spark the comeback against West Brom with a goal after coming on at halftime.

Hudson-Odoi also played the entirety of Chelsea’s Carabao Cup defeat to Spurs last night, but it will be difficult for the starlet to keep up this role once new recruit Hakim Ziyech is back from injury.