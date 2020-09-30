Two of English football’s brightest young talents look set to pay a high price for their shenanigans whilst on international duty.

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood and Manchester City’s Phil Foden were caught breaking coronavirus protocols the last time they were away with the England team.

The pair allegedly sneaked girls into their hotel rooms, and the furore that the revelation created left Gareth Southgate with no real option.

Though the England manager won’t confirm his decision until Thursday, Sky Sports have reported that Southgate is expected to drop both players from the squad to face matches against Wales, Belgium and Denmark.

Should the manager not do so, it would send out totally the wrong message to the other squad players.

More Stories / Latest News £54m Manchester United transfer target responds to Red Devils interest ‘The problem is that was not a pee’ – Jose Mourinho’s reaction to Eric Dier’s toilet break vs Chelsea Video: ‘Something is seriously wrong there’ – Pundit tells Tottenham star to keep off of social media

Even taking into account their youth, such acts can’t be condoned, and are only made worse by the pandemic.

At least this way, Southgate retains his authority and leaves both Foden and Greenwood in no doubt that their international careers are on the line if they step out of line again.