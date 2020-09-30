Frank Lampard praises Chelsea new boy’s ‘very good’ performance vs Spurs

Frank Lampard described Edouard Mendy’s performance on his Chelsea debut against Spurs as ‘very good’, the Senegal international made a couple of solid stops in the Blues’ Carabao Cup defeat.

Lampard singled out one of the stopper’s ‘particularly good saves’ in the post-match press conference, before adding that he was pleased with ‘every part’ of Mendy’s game.

As per Sky Sports, Chelsea signed the 28-year-old from Rennes in a deal worth £22m. Mendy marked his first saves for the Blues in superb fashion with a wonderful double save.

See More: Incredible Mendy stat which shows how poor Kepa has been for Chelsea

Frank Lampard's breakdown of Edouard Mendy's encouraging debut display for Chelsea against Spurs… pic.twitter.com/q685GdfXue — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 30, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Foden and Greenwood to pay a high price for breaking protocols with England £54m Manchester United transfer target responds to Red Devils interest ‘The problem is that was not a pee’ – Jose Mourinho’s reaction to Eric Dier’s toilet break vs Chelsea

Mendy also denied Spurs debutant Sergio Reguilon with a fine stop in the 49th minute of the tie, after Chelsea were carved open by a well-worked move from Jose Mourinho’s side.

Chelsea supporters’ memories of Kepa Arrizabalaga’s error-prone displays could quickly fade away if Mendy can continue to perform like this, it will be interesting to see if Lampard will hand the former Rennes ace his first Premier League start in this weekend’s clash against Crystal Palace.

Mendy’s overall performance was very encouraging, the ace didn’t manage to get close to any of the penalties in the shootout, but looked comfortable all around.