Manchester United are going to have to pull out all the stops if they want to sign Jadon Sancho in this summer’s transfer window.

There are only five days left for the Red Devils to tie up a deal, with Borussia Dortmund seemingly not interested in lowering their price of £108m.

Captain, Marco Reus, appears absolutely convinced that any United pursuit for the England international is doomed to failure, at least for now.

“For us players that was great news,” he said to Sky Germany, cited by Sky Sports, when asked his opinion on reports that Sancho was likely to stay.

“We all were happy that he will be with us for one more year because he delivers assists and goals, so we get points.”

Assuming Reus’ confidence isn’t misplaced and Sancho remains a Dortmund player after October 5, it could leave Ed Woodward red-faced.

At present, United have still only added Donny van de Beek to their ranks, and even taking the coronavirus pandemic into account, that’s simply not good enough.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turned things around wonderfully well in the second half of the 2019/20 campaign, and the expectation would’ve been that he would be backed in the transfer market to kick on again.

As it stands, it could be a long, hard season for the Old Trafford outfit.