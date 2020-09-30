“Has to start” – These Man United fans demand that Solskjaer rewards impressive performance with a start vs Spurs on Sunday

The defensive situation at Man United still doesn’t look ideal, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has painted himself into a corner with some of his recent comments.

It’s clear to see that Harry Maguire will start because he’s the captain and they wildly overpaid to get him, but Victor Lindelof is just not the answer next to him.

He’s too timid and doesn’t seem to excel at any particular thing, but Solskjaer recently confirmed that they wouldn’t be going into the transfer market because he has a lot of options in the squad.

There’s nothing wrong with making those comments, but it means he no longer has any excuse for sticking with an underperforming starting unit, and Eric Bailly made an excellent case for a starting spot tonight.

He was quick, aggressive and decisive with his play, he managed to get back and stop some opportunities with excellent last ditch defending and he looked pretty composed on the ball too.

You maybe fear that he’s always on the verge of doing something rash, but he impressed a lot of the supporters tonight and they are demanding that Solskjaer finally gives him a chance to start this weekend:

Bailly has been excellent tonight and deserves to start on Sunday vs Spurs. With that in mind, take him off and get the cotton wool out! — StrettyNews.com (@StrettyNews) September 30, 2020

Bailly for me has to start Sunday with maguire — Denis Joyce (@DenisJoyce11) September 30, 2020

Eric Bailly has to start against Spurs on Sunday. He would genuinely be like a new signing if he can stay fit for the season. ?? — Rahul Singh (@forevruntd) September 30, 2020

Surely Bailly has to start on Sunday now? — mufc_aware (@mufcaware) September 30, 2020

Bailly has to start on Sunday. ?? — Daniel Jones (@DanielJones_95) September 30, 2020

Bailly has to start again Spurs #MUFC — MUFC FOR LIFE ? ? (@GGMU_MUFC20) September 30, 2020

Bailly has to start alongside Lindelof on Sunday https://t.co/WlzYWkYSZc — a. (@UtdPogz) September 30, 2020

It’s hard to see Solskjaer actually dropping Maguire, but if Bailly doesn’t get to start on Sunday then he will be left wondering what he actually needs to do.