Menu

“Has to start” – These Man United fans demand that Solskjaer rewards impressive performance with a start vs Spurs on Sunday

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
Posted by

The defensive situation at Man United still doesn’t look ideal, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has painted himself into a corner with some of his recent comments.

It’s clear to see that Harry Maguire will start because he’s the captain and they wildly overpaid to get him, but Victor Lindelof is just not the answer next to him.

He’s too timid and doesn’t seem to excel at any particular thing, but Solskjaer recently confirmed that they wouldn’t be going into the transfer market because he has a lot of options in the squad.

READ MORE: Video: Paul Pogba scores a lovely free kick in off the post for Man United to finish off Brighton

There’s nothing wrong with making those comments, but it means he no longer has any excuse for sticking with an underperforming starting unit, and Eric Bailly made an excellent case for a starting spot tonight.

He was quick, aggressive and decisive with his play, he managed to get back and stop some opportunities with excellent last ditch defending and he looked pretty composed on the ball too.

You maybe fear that he’s always on the verge of doing something rash, but he impressed a lot of the supporters tonight and they are demanding that Solskjaer finally gives him a chance to start this weekend:

It’s hard to see Solskjaer actually dropping Maguire, but if Bailly doesn’t get to start on Sunday then he will be left wondering what he actually needs to do.

More Stories Eric Bailly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.