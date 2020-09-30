‘I don’t recall who that is’ – These Man United fans delighted to see fringe ace start vs Brighton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided that Victor Lindelof will be the only player to remain in the starting lineup from the dramatic win against Brighton ahead of the Carabao Cup meeting between the sides.

With all respect to the League Cup, heavy rotation was expected on the United front, with fringe players and the sole new signing in Donny van de Beek handed the chance to shine.

Promising goalkeeper Dean Henderson starts between the sticks, the 23-year-old will be hoping to pile further pressure on David de Gea with a comfortable performance.

Diogo Dalot has been handed a very rare outing at right-back, with Eric Bailly and Lindelof at the heart of the defence and academy graduate Brandon Williams at left-back.

Scott McTominay and Fred will be sitting in central midfield, with new boy Van de Beek deployed in the more advanced No.10 role.

Lightning-fast Dan James starts on the left-wing, with veteran playmaker Juan Mata on the opposite flank. Loanee and boyhood United fan Odion Ighalo will lead the line.

The boys are back in Brighton! Here's how we line up for tonight's #CarabaoCup clash ?#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 30, 2020

Here’s how some of the United faithful have reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

Who’s that playing RB? I don’t recall who that is — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) September 30, 2020

Happy to see dalot starting but we’re gonna lose? — Tommy???????? (@UTD_Tommy11) September 30, 2020

Dalot? New signing?? — Man United Source (@1ManUnitedNews) September 30, 2020

Wait Dalot is actually starting a game? — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) September 30, 2020

Pleased to Dalot play, about time — Manchesterspeak (@manchesterspeak) September 30, 2020

Good squad, rest most of first team for weekend against spurs, dalot got his chance to impress and either could make him stay or giving buyer some of his performer, maguire and Bruno got their rest — M. Reza F. Fhonna (@fhonnareza) September 30, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Neymar faces a ten match ban as racism accusations during the game vs Marseille intensify Enquiry rejected: Man United fail in attempt to sign Serie A forward on loan, ace seen as Jadon Sancho alternative Penalty miss sees Chelsea’s Mason Mount pay for mocking Spurs star earlier in the game

Some supporters are particularly happy to see Diogo Dalot starting, this is the 21-year-old’s first start since an FA Cup tie against Norwich at the end of June.

The promising full-back was limited to just 11 appearances across all competitions last season and has played a very minimal role under Solskjaer.

Interest in tonight’s tie will certainly have sky-rocketed following the thrilling encounter between the sides in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Solskjaer’s side won 3-2 thanks to a controversial penalty that was actually scored after the full-time whistle had initially been blown.

Bailly, Van de Beek and Fred all came on as substitutes at the AMEX Stadium, so with Lindelof also retaining a starting berth, it’s hardly as though this side are completely unfamiliar with Brighton.