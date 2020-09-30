Kepa Arrizabalaga has been living on borrowed time at Chelsea for some while now, and it wasn’t a surprise to see Frank Lampard sign another goalkeeper to give the youngster some competition.

Edouard Mendy has been secured and went straight into the team against Tottenham, making his debut for the west Londoners in the Carabao Cup tie.

The 28-year-old Senegalese certainly impressed against the north Londoners, even though he ended the game on the losing side.

One stat in particular showed just how much of an upgrade he could be for Kepa and Willy Caballero.

Edouard Mendy has made 7% of all saves by Chelsea goalkeepers this season — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) September 29, 2020

After just one game, Opta’s Duncan Alexander tweeted that Mendy had already made seven percent of all saves from Chelsea goalkeepers this season.

With only a few days left of the summer transfer window, the issue for Lampard is whether the club try to dispense with Kepa’s services and take a financial hit, or bid Cabellero goodbye and install the youngster as Mendy’s understudy.

Either way, after such an impressive performance, it’ll be hard for Lampard to leave the new signing out now.