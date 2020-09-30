The cracks are already appearing at Fulham after club owner, Tony Khan, apologised to supporters on social media after the west Londoners’ defeat against Aston Villa.

Suffice to say that such interference from on high hasn’t gone down well in the dressing room, and it’s left manager, Scott Parker, fuming.

“People have the platform. You own a football club, you can decide how you want to communicate or send a message out,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“It’s not something I agree with, it’s not helpful from that sense but like I said that’s down to the owner and how he sees it.

“There’s one thing that I’m disappointed with and that’s how he’s actually apologising for the performance and that is something that I don’t agree with and he shouldn’t have.”

I should + will apologize repeatedly for that performance. I’m sorry everybody. We all need to do a better job. Everyone at the club for the past year worked really hard to get the team up, & now we need to work significantly harder to stay up. I promise better efforts than today — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 28, 2020

Although the sentiment from Khan is understandable, to be voicing his opinion on social media is a complete no no.

All that does is promote division at the club, as it clearly has done, and gives supporters the belief that they have a direct line to the upper echelons of the club.

Fulham haven’t done anywhere near as well as Scott Parker would’ve hoped, but he’ll be the first to understand that and will, in all likelihood, be working day and night to come up with solutions.

Being undermined in such a public fashion does no one any favours.