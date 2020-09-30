Former Leicester City left-back Paul Konchesky has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about the Foxes’ top four hopes for the season ahead after their superb start, plus some insight on Jamie Vardy and James Maddison.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were superb over the weekend to earn a surprise 5-2 win away to Manchester City, with the evergreen Vardy scoring a hat-trick at the Etihad Stadium to show he is not about to slow down any time soon.

Vardy won the Premier League Golden Boot last season with a total of 23 goals, and he could be a contender for the top scorer prize once again this season based on his form so far.

The former England international already has five goals in his first three matches this season, and Konchesky, who played alongside him at the King Power Stadium, has given some insight into why he is still going so strong at the age of 33.

“He has been unbelievable over the past three seasons and seems to get better with age,” Konchesky told CaughtOffside.

“I think coming into the professional set up a bit later than many has given him the desire to grab it with both hands, and for as long as he can, which he is doing.

“This also comes with managing himself on and off the field.”

Maddison is another player who shone for Leicester against City, and the young playmaker seems like the kind of talent that the club might struggle to keep hold of in the future.

For now, transfer rumours surrounding the 23-year-old have gone quiet, but Konchesky has warned his old club that that might not be the case if he has another strong season.

“I am surprised clubs haven’t shown massive interest (in Maddison),” Konchesky said. “But I think if he has another fantastic season then it could be a different kettle of fish.”

Leicester have had to deal with selling a number of stars down the years, but it doesn’t seem to have hurt them so far as they still look like top four contenders despite the departures of the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell in the last few summers.

Konchesky feels that despite these sales, this could be the year Leicester finally get back into the top four.

“It’s still early days and anything can happen,” the former defender said. “I think they have started unbelievably this season and there seems to be a great team spirit there ,which goes along way. I definitely think they can break their duck and creep into the top four this season.”