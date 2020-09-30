Liverpool look set to bank £60m by selling talented fringe trio while a fourth exit could still happen

It might be a push to describe the Liverpool squad as being bloated in certain areas, but they do have a lot of talented players who won’t see a lot of first team action this season.

The additions of Thiago and Diogo Jota plus the impressive development of Takumi Minamino will limit the available opportunities for the younger players who are returning from loan spells, so a permanent exit might be the best option.

A report from the Liverpool Echo has suggested that exits are edging closer for Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic and Rhian Brewster, while Xherdan Shaqiri could also find himself leaving the club in search of first team football.

It’s an interesting situation because they indicate that the clubs have received offers for the trio that could see them bank £60m by letting them go, but it’s also suggested that Klopp does like all three players and won’t be forcing them out the door.

It leaves Liverpool in a strong negotiating position because they don’t have to sell, but you could also understand it if the players want to leave in search of regular football.

Selling Brewster might be the most concerning one for the fans because he’s still an emerging talent who looks like he has a lot of promise, so you have to think they would rather loan him to a Premier League side to see how he develops first.

It also sounds like Shaqiri leaving could then stop either Wilson or Brewster going because Klopp does want to keep some back up options, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

It doesn’t sound like they are being sold with a view to immediately reinvesting that money back into a new signing, but it would leave them in a solid financial position if they wanted to make another move.