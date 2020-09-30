Liverpool move for defensive target looks unlikely after lengthy spitting ban

It’s always been strange that’s it’s generally accepted that spitting is the worst thing that can ever happen on a football pitch, especially when we see racism and career ending injuries.

Despite that, there’s no doubt that it’s a pretty gross thing to do, so this four game ban for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak sounds fair enough:

Breaking | The DFB have handed Schalke defender Ozan Kabak a four game ban & a €15,000 fine for his spit on Werder Bremen's Ludwig Augustinsson. — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) September 30, 2020

There’s never a good time for this to happen, but he’s been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks and this certainly won’t help his chances of getting a big move.

The Liverpool Echo recently indicated that they had been tracking the youngster for months with a view to making a bid, but that now looks unlikely and this news certainly won’t have helped.

Jurgen Klopp has had some issues with injuries to Matip and Gomez in recent weeks but they look like making a recovery soon, while Fabinho has proven that he can play at centre back too.

Their options are still limited in numbers at the back so it wouldn’t be a total surprise if they make a late move for a veteran or a young project to act as cover, but it looks like the interest in Kabak is done for now.