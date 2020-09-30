Menu

Manchester United ask about surprise loan transfer for Real Madrid attacker

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have reportedly turned their attention to potential loan transfer for Real Madrid misfit Luka Jovic.

The Red Devils supposedly want the Serbia international on a season-long deal for 2020/21, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identifying him as a promising young player and cheap alternative to Edinson Cavani, according to AS.

MORE: Bid rejected: Manchester United fail with offer worth up to €100m for Jadon Sancho

Jovic has had his troubles at Real Madrid, with the 22-year-old joining the club last summer after impressing hugely at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Since his move to Real, however, Jovic’s form has gone downhill, and it now remains to be seen if he can keep his place in Zinedine Zidane’s side.

luka jovic real madrid

Luka Jovic is a loan target for Manchester United

More Stories / Manchester United FC
Brazilian ace offered to Man Utd as Euro giants look to offload him with replacement eyed
Ed Woodward has a serious issue at Man United as Sancho alternative makes it clear he’s not interested
“Idiot” – These fans react to Ed Woodward’s latest attempts to bring Jadon Sancho to Man United

The young forward may well feel he can play more regularly if he moves to Man Utd, who need a bit more depth up front after becoming overly reliant on their first choice front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

If Jovic can get back to his best with a move to Old Trafford, United could well be doing some smart business by bringing him in before the transfer deadline.

More Stories Edinson Cavani Luka Jovic Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Baba muhammad says:
    September 30, 2020 at 7:18 am

    Woodward out

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.