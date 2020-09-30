Man Utd legend slams “appalling” work in the transfer market after failing to strengthen key positions for 12 months

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed the club’s awful recent transfer record as they’re still to sort out key positions in their squad that have needed strengthening for the last year or so.

The Red Devils have had a quiet summer this year, with only Donny van de Beek coming in so far in a position United were already pretty strong in due to the presence of the likes of Paul Pogba and January signing Bruno Fernandes.

It’s unclear what is taking the club so long to land the signings they so badly need in attack and defence, and Neville is clearly unimpressed with what’s gone on this summer.

Chelsea have been busy and spent what was needed to improve some key areas of their squad, and Neville believes it’s been a good opportunity to do business, but one that United have squandered…

It’s appalling that in this market which is probably the easiest in PL history to get transfers done that United haven’t done more yet ! They must get Ole a CB , LB and Forward pre deadline! The others are managing to get things over the line why not United ! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 30, 2020

Neville then responded to claims he was calling for panic buying by insisting that he feels these are positions the club have needed to improve in for as long as 12 months now…