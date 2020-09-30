Menu

Man Utd legend slams “appalling” work in the transfer market after failing to strengthen key positions for 12 months

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has slammed the club’s awful recent transfer record as they’re still to sort out key positions in their squad that have needed strengthening for the last year or so.

The Red Devils have had a quiet summer this year, with only Donny van de Beek coming in so far in a position United were already pretty strong in due to the presence of the likes of Paul Pogba and January signing Bruno Fernandes.

MORE: Donny van de Beek’s agent takes major swipe at Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

It’s unclear what is taking the club so long to land the signings they so badly need in attack and defence, and Neville is clearly unimpressed with what’s gone on this summer.

Chelsea have been busy and spent what was needed to improve some key areas of their squad, and Neville believes it’s been a good opportunity to do business, but one that United have squandered…

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United already in advanced talks over SHOCK Arsenal transfer raid
‘It was only to make FC Barcelona better ‘ – Messi calls for unity after unsettling period
Chelsea ready to offer two players to PL club as they continue to pursue transfer of versatile star

Neville then responded to claims he was calling for panic buying by insisting that he feels these are positions the club have needed to improve in for as long as 12 months now…

More Stories Ed Woodward Gary Neville Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.